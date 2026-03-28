ICA warns of ‘consultants’ offering Permanent Residence letters for a fee, 1 victim paid nearly S$5,000

ICA warns of fake Permanent Residence letters with forged signatures, 12 cases alerted so far

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued a public advisory on Saturday (28 March) about scam letters linked to Singapore Permanent Residence (PR) applications.

Authorities said scammers are using fake ICA letterheads and forged signatures to deceive victims.

Victim paid nearly S$5,000 to commercial entity

ICA said it was alerted after a member of the public received a fake letter and tax invoice.

The documents appeared to be issued by ICA, bearing the agency’s letterhead and a forged officer’s signature.

The victim had engaged a commercial entity to assist with a PR application, paying a total fee of almost S$5,000.

“The fake letter and invoice requested for the applicant to pay a certain fee to proceed with the PR application. Checks by ICA confirmed that no application had been submitted on behalf of the individual,” ICA said, in its statement.

The authority stressed that such documents are not legitimate.

“ICA would like to emphasise that these letters and invoices are not issued by ICA.”

12 cases reported since turn of the year

ICA said it has been alerted to 12 similar cases since January.

These cases involve fake ICA letters linked to long-term immigration applications.

Authorities also noted that some consultants claim they can improve PR approval chances.

ICA made its position clear, stating that it “does not support nor endorse such services”.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to apply directly through official channels such as ICA’s website.

Alternatively, those who require assistance can contact ICA via the ICA Feedback Form or speak with their call agents at 6391 6100.

Members of the public who are unsure about documents can contact ICA to verify their authenticity.

For scam-related help, they can also call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799 or visit the official ScamShield website.

Also Read: Singapore Courts warns against fake ‘court order’ scam asking for transfer of money

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Featured image adapted from ICA website and Google Maps.