ICT For NSMen, IPPT & Other Training Activities Suspended Till 13 Jun

Days after Singapore entered Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), more measures are being introduced to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the community effectively.

Adding on to this is the deferment of in-camp training (ICT) and individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) until 13 Jun.

Source

Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said these measures are meant to safeguard the health of servicemen while also maintaining operational readiness amid the evolving Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

ICT for operationally ready NSmen & IPPT suspended

In a statement on Tuesday (18 May), Mindef announced that training for the following has been suspended with immediate effect until 13 Jun:

In-camp training (ICT) for operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen)

Individual physical proficiency test (IPPT)

NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT) at FCCs, SAFRA gyms, and public locations

This also means that NS Fitness Improvement Training and IPPT sessions can only be booked after 14 Jun.

However, training that is deemed essential operations will still be carried out with stringent safe management measures (SMMs) in place.

Majority of SAF personnel to be vaccinated by mid-year

In the same statement, Mindef said that the vaccination programme for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel is making steady progress, with most of the force projected to be vaccinated by mid-year.

As part of the new protocols, those enlisting in national service in May will be undergoing swab tests.

Source

This also applies to their trainers to ensure that Basic Military Training (BMT) can be conducted safely.

All new measures in place until 13 Jun

Mindef has stated that these measures will take immediate effect until 13 Jun.

The change coincides with the recent announcement of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) that sees a ban on dining in and a reduction of social group sizes to 2 for a month.

If you’re an NSman, do check in with your units to see if you’re affected and make the necessary arrangements.

Major props to Mindef for keeping the well-being and health of everyone in service as top priority in these difficult times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.