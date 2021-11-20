Singapore’s ICU Utilisation Rate Falls To 57% On 20 Nov

Over recent weeks, our ICU utilisation rate has become one of the key indicators to determine whether measures should be eased or tightened.

On Friday (19 Nov), MOH reported that Singapore’s ICU utilisation rate has dropped to 57% — the lowest since 3 weeks ago when the figures were reported.

Source

Our weekly infection growth rate has also dipped to 0.77.

ICU utilisation rate on 19 Nov lowest since 25 Oct

According to MOH’s press release on 19 Nov, 57% of our 430 ICU beds are currently occupied, leaving 43%, or 185 beds, vacant.

Of the 245 occupied ICU beds, 110 involve Covid-19 patients.

Source

The utilisation rate on 20 Nov is the lowest since 25 Oct when MOH started releasing such figures.

Back then, our ICU utilisation rates were in the 80s and 70s but have drastically fallen since.

Apart from having fewer Covid-19 cases requiring ICU care, there has also been an increase in the number of ICU beds — from 366 to 430.

Infection growth rate falls to 0.77 as S’pore reports 1,633 new cases

MOH also reported 1,734 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday (19 Nov), with 1,633 in the community.

This represents a rather significant dip as our daily community case counts have remained below 2,200 on 6 of the 7 last days.

Source

Our weekly infection growth rate has also fallen to 0.77.

Source

However, 16 more cases aged between 52 and 93 years have passed away from Covid-19 complications.

All but one of the cases suffered from underlying medical conditions. The healthy individual was unvaccinated.

MOH is currently keeping a close eye on 5 active clusters comprising preschools and welfare homes:

ECON Medicare Centre & Nursing Home (Choa Chu Kang) – 11 cases

Jamiyah Nursing Home – 28 cases

Jenaris Home @ Pelangi Village – 72 cases

PCF Sparkletots @ Chong Pang Block 115B – 23 cases

Skool4kidz Preschool @ Yishun Orchid Spring – 17 cases

Hope it’s a positive sign of things to come

A sharp drop in both Covid-19 cases and ICU occupancy is arguably the best gift we can ask for as the weekend starts.

Hopefully, this paves the way for further easing of measures and allow residents to resume normalcy in their lives.

