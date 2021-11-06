Singapore Weekly Infection Growth Rate Falls To 0.81 On 5 Nov As MOH Reports 1.767 New Cases

On Friday (5 Nov), Singapore reported 1,767 new Covid-19 infections, a significantly lower number compared to that over the past few days.

Apparently due to fewer tests being done over the Deepavali holiday, our weekly infection growth rate has fallen below 1 for the 3rd consecutive day.

In grimmer news, 9 more seniors aged 67 and above had passed on due to Covid-19 complications.

MOH says decrease in cases likely due to fewer tests during Deepavali

In an update on Friday (5 Nov) night, MOH reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases — the lowest number since 27 Sep:

1,639 community cases

120 dormitory cases

8 imported cases

However, MOH stated that the drop in cases is likely due to fewer tests being done over Deepavali (4 Nov).

The health ministry took the opportunity to remind individuals with acute respiratory infection symptoms to seek medical attention and get swabbed.

Meanwhile, the lower case count translated to a further dip in our weekly infection growth rate, which stands at 0.81.

This is the 3rd day that the ratio has fallen below the 1 — the ‘tipping point’ that will allow the authorities to ease measures.

9 fatalities reported on 5 Nov have underlying medical conditions

In the same report, MOH reported the passing of 9 seniors, aged 67 and 85, due to Covid-19 complications.

While MOH did not share information about their vaccination statuses, all of them reportedly suffered from underlying medical conditions.

In total, 459 individuals have passed away due to Covid-19 in Singapore.

68.6% of ICU beds currently occupied

As of 5 Nov, 68.6% of our ICU beds are currently occupied. 129 of them are currently vacant.

The proportion of occupied beds has fallen steadily from the 70+% range between 2-4 Nov.

The number of Covid-19 patients has also remained rather stable in the 120-140 range, while our ICU capacity has been slowly increasing.

24 new cases linked to IMH cluster

MOH is keeping a close eye on 5 active clusters, including 1 linked to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

24 new infections were linked to the cluster, which currently has 365 cases in total.

The majority, or 341 of them, continue to involve patients, while 24 are staff members.

There are also 3 clusters linked to nursing or welfare homes:

Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village – 1 new case, 95 total

Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Tampines) – 4 new cases, 54 total

Orange Valley Nursing Home (Clementi) – 4 new cases, 26 total

The last cluster is at Growing Learners Student Care located in Clementi.

Of the 16 infections linked, 12 are students and 4 are household contacts of infected individuals.

Hope dip in infection growth rate will allow for easing of measures

While the dip in cases might well be temporary, we’re still heartened to see our weekly infection growth rate trend downwards.

Hopefully, this is a sign that prevailing Covid-19 measures might be eased soon.

MS News offer our sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased.

