Although our daily Covid-19 figures remain high, the rate of increase has seemingly decreased or stabilised.

On Saturday (23 Oct), Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) co-chair Lawrence Wong said that easing of measures might be a possibility if our Covid-19 case numbers fall weekly.

These measures include allowing household members to dine in together and sports activities of up to 5 persons.

In an MTF press conference on Saturday (23 Oct), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that the authorities might ease measures if our weekly cases fall.

The MTF had announced the extension of the stabilisation phase just days ago.

Incorporating some mathematics concepts, Mr Wong said the easing of measures will happen if the ratio of cases this week and that in the past week falls below 1.

At the same time, the situation in our hospital and ICU must remain stable, reports Channel NewsAsia.

Providing some context, Mr Wong said the ratio was previously at 1.5, which means our daily case counts were doubling about every week.

Currently, the ratio is hovering above 1, which suggests the tipping point might come in the near future.

Some measures that might be eased include:

Allowing household members to dine in groups of up to 5

Team sports for groups of up to 5

Resuming more activities in educational institutions

