IKEA S’pore Urges Customers To Return Metallisk Espresso Maker, Product May Burst During Use

IKEA Singapore Recalls Metallisk Espresso Maker As Product Has Risk Of Bursting

Popular furniture company IKEA is well-loved in Singapore for its functional and affordable household items and appliances.

But here’s an important PSA if you’ve recently bought yourself an espresso maker from one of their stores. More specifically, a METALLISK espresso maker.

IKEA recently announced that they are recalling the METALLISK espresso maker. This is due to the risk that it may burst during use.

Concerned for customers’ safety, they now urge those who have bought this product to return it to any IKEA store for a full refund.

IKEA’s espresso maker may burst while in use

In a press release on Wednesday (8 Jun), IKEA shared that they are recalling the METALLISK espresso maker with the stainless steel safety valve.

This is due to “an increased risk of the product bursting during use”.

They are urging everyone who owns these espresso makers to stop using them immediately and return them to IKEA for a full refund.

According to IKEA, the risk of bursting increased after they changed the material and construction of the safety valve.

The affected products are only those with silver or grey stainless steel safety valves.

They clarified that this recall does not affect other units and that no incidents involving these espresso makers have been reported in Singapore.

Customers can contact IKEA for a full refund

Highlighting the importance of their customers’ safety, IKEA urged those who bought METALLISK espresso makers to contact them for a full refund.

Customers may return the product to any IKEA outlet at Alexandra, Tampines or Jurong. They will be able to receive a full refund without needing to show a receipt.

Apologising for any inconvenience caused, IKEA added that the public may contact their Customer Contact Centre for more information.

Better to be safe than sorry

It’s fortunate that IKEA managed to detect the faulty espresso maker before any unpleasant incidents could happen here.

We applaud them for accepting responsibility and taking steps to ensure their customers’ safety.

If you or anyone you know owns this product, remember to stop using it and reach out to IKEA for a refund.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of IKEA.