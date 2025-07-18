Terminally ill woman in Taiwan dies peacefully a day after marrying long-time partner

Terminally ill woman passes away peacefully after marrying long-time partner

A terminally ill woman in Taiwan passed away peacefully just one day after registering her marriage to her long-time partner.

The emotional story unfolded in Xiulin Township, Hualien, where the woman’s daughter urgently contacted the local household registration office with a heartfelt request.

She explained that her gravely ill mother wished to marry her partner before it was too late, but he, too, was in the intensive care unit, fighting for his life.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the office director and staff immediately reviewed the legal requirements and began making arrangements to fulfil the couple’s final wish.

Officials rush between ICUs to fulfil couple’s last wish

Under Taiwanese law, both parties must be conscious and clearly express their intention to marry.

This meant that officials had to visit both individuals in person to confirm their consent.

With time running out, the family coordinated with two hospitals, and medical teams fully cooperated in making the arrangement possible.

The officials first met the man in the ICU to confirm his consent before rushing to the woman’s hospital room.

Despite her severe discomfort and laboured breathing, she still managed to clearly and firmly express her desire to marry, saying “I do!” — a moment that moved everyone present.

Marriage registered before her peaceful passing

Against all odds, the officials completed the paperwork on the same day, officially registering the couple’s marriage.

Heartbreakingly, the woman passed away peacefully the very next day, as reported by TVBS News.

The director shared that the team felt truly honoured to help fulfil the couple’s final wish.

Though the result was bittersweet, he expressed that being able to assist them in completing this act of love and commitment was the greatest fulfilment of their duty.

Also read: S’pore Woman Dies 3 Hours After Husband’s Cremation, They Were Married For Almost 60 Years



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TVBS News.