Man Smuggles Illegal Cigarettes Twice, Slapped With $16 Million Fine

Singapore is renowned for having strict law enforcement that keeps our nation safe and orderly.

Besides jail time, that often means imposing fines on those that commit crimes. And these punishments are even less forgiving when you’re a repeat offender.

On Thursday (1 Jul), Loh Hu Seongwas caught smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes for the 2nd time and fined over $16 million.

He was also sentenced to 39 months’ jail.

Source

As he was unable to pay the hefty fine, he had to serve an additional 25 months and 1 day in prison.

Hid cigarettes in excavator

According to Singapore Customs, Loh conspired with a Malaysian man back in 2018 to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes from Malaysia to Singapore.

With each successful shipment, he was given between $1,000 and $2,000.

The pair sourced excavator parts to be used as cover loads to conceal the cigarettes in Singapore.

Source

Loh also acquired an industrial unit at Tuas South Street 1 where they could dismantle and retrieve the cigarettes.

Things soon caught up with them. On 7 Nov 2018, the Singapore Customs conducted an operation at their industrial unit.

A total of 5,248 cartons and 25 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in excavator arms imported from Malaysia.

Source

5 men were arrested and have been dealt with separately. The Malaysian man is also facing investigations.

Criminal conspiracy to deal illegal cigarettes

In total, they evaded about $514,900 in duty and $37,510 in GST.

Loh was convicted under the Customs Act for dealing with uncustomed goods.

During his sentencing, another charge relating to GST evasion was taken into consideration.

Investigations also found that between Sep and Oct 2018, Loh engaged in criminal conspiracy with another Singaporean when purchasing the excavator arms.

Loh had told the man he needed holes in the excavator’s arms to conceal illegal cigarettes and the mancomplied.

Source

For this, Loh was convicted under the Penal Code for engaging in criminal conspiracy to deal with duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The other Singaporean’s court proceedings are still ongoing.

39 months’ jail & $16 million fine for illegal cigarettes

On 15 Jan 2021, Loh was extradited from Malaysia for these offences and taken into Singapore’s custody.

This was Loh’s 2nd time caught smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes. The first was back in Sep 2016.

At that time, he was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment for evading $136,570 in duty and $13,740 in GST.

As a repeat offender, Loh was sentenced to enhanced punishment and given 39 months’ jail and a $16,001,500 fine.

Repeat offenders face mandatory imprisonment

Singapore Customs assured the public that they will not let up in clamping down on cigarette smuggling activities.

Loh’s harsh sentence is a continued reminder of what awaits offenders.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Repeat offenders found with over 2kg of tobacco products will also face mandatory imprisonment.

No one is above the law

Kudos to Singapore Customs for their efforts in foiling such smuggling attempts.

It’s an important reminder that no one is above the law and it never pays to commit a crime.

Hopefully, such stiff penalties will deter anyone who is trying to bring in contraband to our shores.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Customs.