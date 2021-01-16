Illegal Cigarettes Hidden Inside Cai Shen Ye Statues On Malaysia-Registered Lorry

As we usher in 2021, it’s only natural for us to wish for a bountiful and prosperous year ahead.

Though we are only slightly more than 2 weeks into the new year, it seems 2021 would be nothing short of huat for Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) — if their latest seizure is anything to go by.

On Wednesday (13 Jan), ICA officers allegedly spotted illegal cigarettes hidden inside God of Fortune – aka Cai Shen Ye – statues.

ICA spots cigarettes concealed inside Cai Shen Ye statues

According to ICA’s Facebook post, keen-eye officers seemed to know huat’s up when they detected something amiss in the x-ray images of these Cai Shen Ye statues.

Instead of golden ingots, ICA officers reportedly found countless packs of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside these God of Fortune statues.

Looking at the pictures, the statues must have easily measured 2 metres in height.

Safe to say, the statues were literally packed head to toe with illegal cigarettes.

In total, 11,285 cartons and 7,685 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.

Folks from the Singapore Customs are currently carrying out investigations on the case.

Arguably the most creative smuggling attempt

Kudos to the ICA officers for foiling such an unusual smuggling operation. We hope this is the start of a ‘bountiful’ 2021 for them.

Though we have seen many innovative methods used to smuggle contraband into Singapore, this recent one seems to be the most creative of them all.

Jokes aside, we hope those responsible would be severely dealt with to show that nobody’s above the law, even if ingenious plots are involved.

