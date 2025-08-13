S’pore ride-hailing drivers see surge in passengers as LTA cracks down on illegal services from M’sia

Singapore ride-hailing demand surges as LTA cracks down on illegal operators in Johor

Illegal ride-hailing services have been exposed for offering cross-border and point-to-point transport between Malaysia and Singapore, even allowing tourists to “charter” vehicles.

These activities are disrupting the livelihoods of Singapore’s legitimate taxi, ride-hailing, and private hire drivers, who are facing increased competition.

On 11 Aug, Shin Min Daily News reported that a Singapore private hire driver had his vehicle impounded in Johor for transporting passengers to Legoland, leaving him unable to work while still having to pay a daily rental fee of S$190.

Many drivers have expressed their frustrations with Malaysia’s illegal ride-hailing services, which not only offer cross-border rides but also pick up passengers in Singapore.

After dropping off passengers from Johor Bahru (JB) in Singapore, these operators are reportedly picking up new passengers at local tourist spots, offering illegal point-to-point services.

Some of these illegal operators also cater to tourists, offering cheaper rides to JB, undercutting local private hire vehicles.

One taxi driver, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that they had seen passengers taking “chartered rides” near Changi Airport.

“I once picked up passengers from Changi Airport who switched to a Malaysian-registered car at Expo, probably heading to JB,” the driver said.

The driver also observed that passengers often switch to Malaysian vehicles near concert or football venues, likely to avoid detection by authorities.

LTA’s crackdown boosts local business

Local limousine driver Mr Chen confirmed that these illegal operators have been encroaching on the market, causing frustration among local drivers.

However, he noted that the recent crackdown by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has had a positive impact on local businesses, with bookings increasing.

“My business has grown by over 30% in the past few days,” he said. “Previously, some Malaysian drivers would pass jobs to Singapore drivers to earn extra money, but now no one dares to take those jobs.”

Several local taxi drivers also reported a rise in passenger numbers following the decline of illegal operators from Malaysia.