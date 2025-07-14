Woman burns incense paper in Chai Chee lift lobby, sparks fire & blackout across entire HDB block

Incense paper burning sparks fire at Chai Chee lift lobby, damages household items

A joss paper burning ritual for Guanyin’s birthday took a dangerous turn when flames spread to a cluttered corridor, sparking a fire outside a flat at Block 52 Chai Chee Street.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the fire broke out at around 8am on Sunday (13 July) at the lift lobby on the 13th floor.

Mr Yang, a 66-year-old resident, said his wife had gone out to perform the offering.

While she usually burns joss paper downstairs, she chose to do so in the corridor that day for reasons unknown.

Unfortunately, the corridor was packed with flammable items Mr Yang had been storing for Chinese New Year gatherings, including pots, pans, wooden cabinets, and chairs.

As a result, the fire spread quickly, charring nearby objects and scorching the wall.

SCDF attends to 7 people, evacuates 35 residents

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire involved household items piled near the 13th-floor lift lobby.

When officers arrived, the fire was “well-alight” and was extinguished using a single water jet.

Due to the intensity of the heat and smoke, two units above the affected floor sustained damage.

About 35 residents were evacuated by SCDF and the police as a precaution.

In addition, seven people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, but all declined to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire causes power outage across entire block

The blaze also triggered a power outage affecting the entire block and multiple floors.

Lianhe Zaobao noted that electricity had yet to be restored as of 11am — three hours after the fire broke out.

When reporters arrived at the scene at around 10am, the fire had already been extinguished, and clean-up works were underway.

SCDF has reminded the public to keep common corridors, lift lobbies, and staircases free of clutter to reduce fire hazards.

“A cluttered corridor can increase the risk of fire spread, hinder evacuation efforts, and delay SCDF’s response during an emergency.”

