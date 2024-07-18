Man in India arrested for glueing 12 pages of passport to hide trips to Thailand from wife

Man in India arrested for glueing pages of passport to hide Thailand trips from wife

On 11 July, a 33-year-old man in India was arrested at Mumbai International Airport after immigration officers discovered that he had glued 12 pages of his passport together.

When questioned, the man said he had tampered with the pages to hide his previous trips to Thailand from his wife.

Wanted to hide trips to Thailand from his wife

According to The Times of India, the man was identified as Tushar Pawar, a logistics business operator living in Satara, India.

Police said that the man was about to embark on a business trip to Thailand with a client. His wife was aware of this trip, police also noted.

However, immigration officers saw that the man had glued pages 3-10 and 17-20 of his passport together.

Upon questioning, Mr Pawar was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation, which led to his arrest.

Charged with tampering with his passport

Mr Pawar was then booked for cheating and for tampering with his passport under the Indian Passport Act.

Police also said, “If he had informed his wife about his past trips, he could’ve avoided this situation. Instead, his actions at the airport led to complications and his arrest.”

Mr Pawar’s bail hearing was scheduled for 15 July. Investigations are ongoing to resolve the case.

