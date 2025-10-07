11 children in India die after allegedly taking cough syrup, doctor collapses after drinking it himself

Cough syrup linked to multiple deaths of children across Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh in India

At least 11 children have died across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, India, after consuming a government-supplied cough syrup.

According to India’s Hindustani Times, one of the victims, five-year-old Nitish from Sikar district, was given the syrup at a community health centre while suffering from a mild cold.

After taking the medicine late at night, he reportedly woke briefly, drank some water, and went back to sleep—never to wake again.

In a separate incident in Bharatpur district, two-year-old Samrat Jatav died on 22 Sept after being given the same syrup at a government sub-health centre.

Two other children in Samrat’s household also consumed the syrup but survived after vomiting.

Doctor tests syrup, collapses hours later

The safety of the medicine came to wider attention when Dr Tarachand Yogi, in charge of Bayana Community Health Centre, consumed the syrup on 24 Sept in front of concerned parents to reassure them it was safe.

Hours later, he was found unconscious in his car, along with an ambulance driver who had also been given a dose and fallen ill.

Both required treatment but later recovered, reported NDTV.

9 other deaths due to kidney complications after cough syrup use

Meanwhile, similar incidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district have resulted in nine more child deaths due to kidney complications following cough syrup use.

Health officials have set up special wards, collected samples, and temporarily banned the sale of suspicious syrups.

It was also reported that no contamination with Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG) — chemicals known to cause kidney failure — has been found so far, according to India Today.

Authorities ban 22 batches of cough syrup and recall existing stock

In response to the incidents, the Rajasthan government banned 22 batches of the cough syrup and recalled existing stock.

Over 133,000 bottles had already been distributed, with 8,200 still in storage at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

Doctors have been instructed not to administer the syrup to children under five, and samples from affected areas — Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Bharatpur — have been sent for testing.

Authorities are also scrutinising Kayson Pharma, the manufacturer of the syrup distributed under the state’s free medicine scheme.

NDTV reported that the company’s factory in Rajasthan had been locked, and the owner was unavailable for comment.

Featured image adapted from India Today.