4-year-old girl in India falls to her death while climbing on windowsill

Girl in India falls from 12th floor of apartment while attempting to climb window ledge

A four-year-old girl in Mumbai, India, tragically fell to her death from the 12th floor of an apartment block after climbing onto a windowsill while getting ready to go out with her mother, reports Indian news outlet NDTV.

The heartbreaking incident occurred at Navkar City in Naigaon, a suburb of Mumbai, on the evening of 23 July.

The child, identified as Anvika Prajapati, had been placed on top of a shoe cupboard by her mother as they were preparing to leave the house.

From there, Anvika is believed to have climbed onto the open window ledge, lost her balance, and fallen.

Mother lifted daughter onto shoe rack while getting ready

CCTV footage captured the entire sequence of events.

At around 8pm, Anvika and her mother were seen stepping out of their home, seemingly preparing for a short outing.

Anvika was seen slipping into adult-sized footwear, while her mother stood by, locking the door.

Spotting her daughter walking around, the woman picked her up and seated her on top of the shoe cupboard.

As the mother began putting on her own slippers and picked up her daughter’s sandals, little Anvika stood up on the cupboard and then attempted to climb onto the window ledge beside it.

Before she could stabilise herself, she slipped and fell out of the 12th-floor window.

Mother screamed for help, neighbours rushed to the scene

The mother, horrified, screamed and cried out for help, alerting neighbours, who rushed out of their homes.

Anvika was immediately rushed to Sir DM Petit Hospital in Vasai West, but was declared dead upon arrival.

Police have registered a case and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

