Vlogger from India gets rejected after proposing to woman in Indonesia, says he travelled for her

Vlogger proposes to woman in Indonesia, gets rejected

A vlogger from India, who claims to have travelled to Indonesia just to propose to a local woman, was instantly rejected after popping the question.

On Sunday (28 Sept), X user @Zard si Gana posted a 21-second video of the failed proposal.

The woman, seemingly struggling with English, was initially unsure how to respond.

It was only when her suitor spoke into a translation app on his phone that she understood the situation.

The woman quickly responded with a simple “no” and waved in denial.

Woman prefers to marry someone from her culture

According to WeirdKaya, the vlogger had spent months interacting with the woman online.

As it turns out, the woman is a content creator known as Rumsyah from the Baduy tribe in Banten, Indonesia.

With 35,000 followers on Facebook and 113,000 followers on Instagram, the influencer posts about her tribe’s daily life and culture.

It was later revealed that her rejection was due to cultural traditions rather than any personal dislike.

Addressing the encounter in another video posted on 1 Oct, Rumsyah clarified that many women in her community choose to marry within their own tribe.

Netizens provide more information about Baduy culture

Following the clip, some netizens took the chance to share their knowledge about the woman’s culture.

One netizen said that proposing to women from the Baduy tribe is a challenge even for other Indonesian ethnic groups.

However, they admired the vlogger for his “amazing” effort.

Meanwhile, another X user doubted that she had interacted with him on social media, and echoed the fact that members of the Baduy tribe do not marry outsiders.

Featured image adapted from @ZardSi on X.