Police officer in Indonesia strangles 2-month-old baby to death while wife is out shopping

Police officer in Indonesia kills 2-month-old baby in car after wife went shopping

The police force in Semarang, Indonesia, was left in shock and disbelief after one of its own officers allegedly strangled his two-month-old baby to death.

According to Kompas, the suspect, identified as Brigadier AK, served as an intelligence officer under the Directorate of Security Intelligence of the Central Java Regional Police.

The horrifying incident was reported on 5 March by AK’s 24-year-old wife, DJP, who had been out shopping when the tragedy occurred.

Wife left baby with husband while she went shopping

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ms DJP had left the baby in her husband’s care inside their car while she went shopping.

When she returned, she was horrified to find her child unresponsive, with signs of strangulation.

She immediately rushed the baby to the hospital, but tragically, doctors pronounced the infant dead on arrival.

Investigation underway as motive remains unclear

Police have confirmed that Brigadier AK is suspected of strangling his own child, resulting in the infant’s death.

Commissioner Pol Artanto, Head of Public Relations for the Central Java Police, stated on Tuesday (11 March) that AK is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation.

He added that the baby’s grave had been exhumed for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators are currently working to determine the motive and timeline of the tragedy.

“The officer is currently being processed at the Central Java Police,” Commissioner Artanto stated. “The criminal aspect of the case will also be handled accordingly.”

