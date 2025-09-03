At least 20 missing in Indonesia as deadly protests over police brutality & lavish lawmaker perks continue

23 people reported missing as protests and unrest sweep across Indonesia, President vows crackdown

Indonesia is reeling from days of violent protests that have spread across major cities, leaving at least 23 people reported missing and sparking international concern.

The unrest, fuelled by anger over police brutality and extravagant benefits for lawmakers, has escalated into one of the most serious waves of dissent in years.

Indonesia rights group confirms at least 23 people missing as protests continue

On 2 Sept, Jakarta-based rights group KontraS (Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence) revealed that 23 people were reported missing during the protests.

“At least 23 missing persons were reported as of 1 Sept,” KontraS stated.

After verification, 20 remain unaccounted for, with cases reported in Bandung, Depok, and several parts of Jakarta, reports The Guardian. One case was logged at an “unknown location”.

Police have yet to respond to media queries about the disappearances.

Death of delivery driver sparks nationwide outrage

The protests first broke out on 25 Aug in Jakarta, after public anger flared over lavish parliamentary perks amid rising living costs.

Tensions escalated dramatically when food delivery rider Affan Kurniawan was killed after being struck by a police vehicle.

Footage of the incident, and of a paramilitary unit allegedly beating another delivery worker to death, spread online quickly, intensifying public outrage.

Since then, demonstrations have swept through cities such as Surabaya, Solo, Yogyakarta, Medan, Makassar, Manado, Bandung, and even as far as Manokwari in Papua, Al Jazeera reported.

Protesters torched a five-storey building near the police mobile brigade HQ in central Jakarta, and stormed the homes of several officials — including Indonesia’s finance minister.

Police claim more than 1,200 people have been arrested since the unrest began.

President vows crackdown while critics slam ‘insensitive’ response

The Guardian reported that President Prabowo Subianto has promised a “thorough and transparent” investigation into Mr Kurniawan’s death, and announced the removal of certain perks for lawmakers, as well as a ban on overseas trips.

However, in a televised address, he warned that some protest actions “lean towards treason and terrorism”, vowing tough action against “rioters and looters”.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International Indonesia, slammed his remarks as “insensitive”, arguing that only comprehensive policy changes would address citizens’ frustrations.

The organisation has also raised a call to investigate eight deaths following police crackdown on protests.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has also urged Indonesia to investigate allegations of excessive police violence.

President leaves for China as unrest rages

Despite the unrest, President Prabowo departed for Beijing on 2 Sept to attend China’s Victory Day parade, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender.

He is expected to join over 25 world leaders, including Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, before returning home on 3 Sept.

Back in Indonesia, however, the protests show no sign of slowing.

