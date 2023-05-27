Indonesian Teen Treks 8KM To School For 2 Years, Receives Bicycle & Bursary From Mayor

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Indonesian Teen Walks 8KM To And From School For 2 Years

In Singapore’s tropical heat, many of us will complain about just walking to the MRT.

Meanwhile, one teen in Indonesia has been making an eight-kilometre trek to and from school for about two years.

Recently, the student went viral on TikTok after onlookers found him collapsed on the sidewalk.



According to the 16-year-old, he had been on the way home from school when he felt lightheaded.

His story eventually reached the Mayor of South Tangerang, who has since gifted him a electronic bicycle and bursary to further his studies.

Indonesian teen almost faints from 8km journey

The TikTok user @_terdalam first shared his encounter with the teen, who goes by the name Viky, on 17 May.

In the clip, a boy in a school uniform could be seen sitting by the roadside.

After a quick word with the surrounding bystanders, the OP discovered that the teen had fallen down.

Speaking to the OP, Viky shared that he was walking home from school when he started feeling giddy.

He then revealed that he lived in Ciputat, South Tangerang, and went to a school in Bojongsari. The teen estimated that the walk was about eight kilometres.

As it turns out, this wasn’t the first time Viky was walking home from school.

Apparently, he has been doing so for the past two years.

Student apparently comes from struggling family

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Viky often walked to save what little pocket money he received.

His daily allowance amounts to a mere S$0.90 (IDR10,000) and to supplement this, he sometimes worked as a parking attendant.

In a separate TikTok video, the teen shared that he wanted to lessen the burden on his parents.

According to ST, his mother is a housewife while his father is unemployed and had recently suffered from a stroke.

As his parents couldn’t afford the tuition fees, Viky had to transfer from a nearby private school to a public school further away.

Mayor gifts bicycle and bursary after hearing his story

Viky’s story has since gone viral, with the original video racking up 12.4 million views since it was posted.

His story even reached the Mayor of South Tangerang, Mr Pilar Saga Ichsan, who reached out when he heard of the teen’s plight.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Mr Pilar gifted an electric bicycle to Viky — on top of a bursary to further his studies.

He documented their meeting on Instagram, showing a delighted Viky on his new ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pilar Saga Ichsan (@pilarsaga_official)

In the video, Mr Pilar described Viky as an outstanding child and praised him for his resilience.

He then expressed his wishes for Viky to continue working hard until he completes his studies.

Indonesian teen receives aid after viral video

Kudos to the mayor for stepping up to offer aid that will genuinely help the teen.

Hopefully, Viky can fully focus on his studies now that he has fewer physical and financial burdens.

MS News wishes him all the best in his future endeavours and that he passes his exams with flying colours.

