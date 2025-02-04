Australian influencer drugs 1-year-old daughter to fake ‘rare terminal condition’, receives S$50k in donations

Australian influencer drugs 1-year-old daughter to receive donations

An influencer in Queensland, Australia allegedly drugged her 1-year-old daughter with anticonvulsant medication and filmed her to gain social media following and receive donations.

The 34-year-old woman, whose name was hidden to protect the child’s identity, appeared in court on 28 Jan and made an application for bail.

She faces charges of administering poison with intent to harm, torture, making child exploitation material, and fraud.

Prosecutor Jack Scott claimed that the unprescribed drugs caused the child to have a cardiac arrest and led her doctors to perform high-risk brain surgeries.

Influencer drugs daughter with unauthorised medicines

According to BBC, doctors discovered the abuse when the child was admitted to the hospital in a serious medical episode on 15 Oct 2024.

Months of investigation revealed that between August and October 2024, the influencer gave her child prescription and over-the-counter medicine without doctors’ approval.

To obtain these medications, she went as far as using leftover medicine for a different person in their house.

During this time, the influencer also raised AUD 60,000 (S$50,529) in donations on GoFundMe, which the platform is now attempting to refund donors.

The child’s tests for unauthorised medicines returned positive, leading to her arrest on 16 Jan.

Police also investigated other people who may have been involved in the abuse but found no evidence.

Court grants influencer’s bail

On 29 Jan, the woman was granted bail by the court, with strict conditions including not being allowed within 100 metres of the victim, The Australian reported.

While she is allowed contact with the child, these are only through video calls that must be supervised by authorities.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney also said police had “robustly” resisted the influencer’s bail and plan to keep a close eye on the woman, saying she will be placed into custody if conditions are breached.

The woman is also not allowed to contact any witnesses involved in the case except for the child’s father whom she could reach only through her legal representatives.

Also read: M’sian student convicted of murder in UK after stuffing newborn baby in cereal box

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from BBC, ABC News.