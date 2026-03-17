S’pore influencer apologises after backlash for dressing as Buddhist monk & eating meat in food review video

Controversial food review video of influencer in Buddhist monk costume eating meat sparks backlash

A Singaporean influencer, Botak Jazz, has faced heavy criticism after posting a food review video in which he dressed as a Buddhist monk while reviewing non-vegetarian food, including roasted pork, a dish considered inappropriate by some in the Buddhist community.

Influencer dresses up as monk and reviews Hokkien Mee

The video, which was initially uploaded on 8 March and subsequently taken down, showed Botak Jazz in a robe resembling that of a Buddhist monk.

He was accompanied by a female reviewer dressed as the Guan Yin Ma, the Goddess of Mercy.

The duo proceeded to review Hokkien Mee from two different hawker stalls.

However, Jazz’s addition of roasted pork to the dish sparked significant controversy.

Buddhist monks, particularly in Chinese culture, are known for being vegetarian, and many viewers found the video insensitive, feeling that it demeaned their religious practices.

Video sparks public backlash and call for investigation

The video quickly garnered attention and was shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on 9 March, with the Original Poster (OP) saying that the video was “demeaning and insulting Buddhism”.

“No apology has been said and just took down the video after hurting the Buddhist community,” the OP wrote in the caption.

The user then called for the authorities to investigate the incident.

This sparked further outrage as netizens criticised the influencer for not being respectful of the religion and using it for entertainment.

One netizen, who claimed to be Muslim, said they found the video “insulting” and disrespectful towards Buddhists.

Others commented that religion should not be used for comedic effect or as a means of gaining attention online.

Influencer issues apology

In response to the backlash, Botak Jazz took to Facebook on 10 March to issue a two-part apology, explaining his actions in both a written post and a video.

In the video, he admitted that dressing as a monk and eating meat was “very wrong”.

He acknowledged that the mistake was his, adding that he was “really, really sorry”.

He explained that the costume was inspired by the popular Chinese series “Journey to the West”, adding that in the video, he had travelled similarly from the east to the west of Singapore.

He said he had intended to mimic the show but had not “done proper homework” before sharing the video.

Hence, he has taken down the video.

However, Jazz expressed frustration that the video had been re-uploaded by others.

He called out those who reposted the video, questioning why they would continue spreading content they found disrespectful when it had already been removed.

Despite his anger, he reiterated his apology and expressed regret for offending those who were hurt by his actions.

Jazz also pointed out that Buddhism is a religion that values forgiveness and questioned the attacking nature of some online critics who claim to be Buddhists.

He claimed that “true Buddhists” would not engage in such behaviour.

“Buddhism preaches about forgiveness, and is not about exchanging an eye for an eye, yet you guys are doing the exact opposite,” he said.

“You guys are scolding me, but not giving me a solution, you are not giving suggestions on what I can do to improve the situation.”

He suggested that those criticising him should reflect on their actions and consider the teachings of forgiveness.

Apology gains support from netizens

Many netizens advised Botak Jazz to avoid making religious-themed content in the future, as it can be highly sensitive, even without ill intent.

They encouraged him to remain true to himself but also be more mindful of how his content might be received by different communities.

One netizen remarked that criticism is common for influencers and advised him to stay authentic in his content creation.

As for those who claimed to be offended, another netizen, a Buddhist, remarked that the practice of Buddhism is about what is in one’s heart, not in external appearances like clothing.

MS News has reached out to Botak Jazz for comments.

Also read: ‘Not acceptable’: Action will be taken if DJ dressed as monk show in S’pore proceeds: Shanmugam

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook