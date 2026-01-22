‘Boils down to upbringing’: S’poreans discuss why inheritance disputes can turn ugly in some families

Singaporeans share experiences on how inheritance disputes can go badly in some families

A Reddit discussion has sparked a candid exchange among Singaporeans on how and why inheritance disputes can turn ugly, leading to tension and resentment within families when parents pass on.

The topic was raised by @seaturtleonabeach on r/askSingapore on 14 Jan, asking fellow Redditors if they had seen inheritance matters go badly and why.

The thread also posed a common dilemma: what happens when siblings are in very different financial situations?

For example, one sibling may own their own flat, while another is still living in the family’s HDB flat, struggling financially.

“Do they sell the house and split assets equally?” the original poster (OP) asked.

They then invited netizens to share their experiences on the matter.

Netizens share real-life examples

The thread quickly garnered responses, with many netizens offering real-life examples of how inheritance issues had caused tensions in their own families.

One user shared how their older sisters inherited the family’s assets, while they did not.

Another Redditor recounted a situation where a relative’s inheritance was given entirely to their son, due to him needing it more after losing money in illegal gambling.

In contrast, one netizen shared a heartwarming story about an only son who sold the family home and split the proceeds with his siblings, despite being the sole inheritor.

OP admits to family tension over inheritance

The OP, who is nearing 30, shared with MS News that they had been thinking about inheritance for some time, particularly as they’re on bad terms with their sibling.

“He’s 35 but doesn’t have plans to move out of my parents’ house,” they said, adding that they feared the sibling might eventually inherit the family flat.

Meanwhile, the OP has to work hard to finance a house with their partner, making them feel like they are getting “the shorter end of the stick”.

They also shared that they felt uncomfortable discussing the “sensitive topic” with their friends because they feared being judged.

The OP acknowledged that inheritance decisions ultimately lie with the parents, but questioned whether this blind trust could foster resentment among siblings when the time comes.

Experts say inheritance discussions should be held early on

In response to MS News queries, Mr Alex Loh, a legacy and estate planner, shared his perspective on inheritance discussions.

“The conversation on inheritance is a difficult one, but it should be an open discussion that children have with their parents in their silver years,” said Mr Loh, who is also a Nest to Next coach.

Mr Loh explained that the discussion helps bring the family together and ensures that some form of written instruction is in place.

He shared that the discussion may be lengthy and involve movable and immovable assets, CPF monies, overseas investments, business interests, and insurance policies.

“However, once we sort it out, it will give peace of mind to the parents and all other family members involved,” he concluded.

