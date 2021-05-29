Injured Parrot Flies Onto Lady’s Hair Bun & Rests There

From simple scrapes on the ground to full-blown structures, birds build nests so they can create a suitable location to lay their eggs.

These nests can be anywhere, apparently even on a full head of hair.

On 13 May, a parrot found shelter in a lady’s hair bun after injuring one of its legs.

Much confusion and a TikTok video later, the lady showed the parrot resting in her home.

The bird has since been reunited with its owner, a nearby store owner who has been asking her neighbours for its whereabouts.

Injured parrot finds a new home in lady’s hair bun

TikTok user @f.zna shared about a peculiar encounter she had on Thursday (13 May). As she was approaching a traffic light crossing, she noticed a bright yellow parrot on the pavement.

Curious, she approached the parrot and guessed that only an injured bird would be standing, stranded in the middle of traffic.

In that moment, the parrot flew into her hair bun and nestled within it.

Alarmed and confused, she calmly allowed the bird to nest while mapping out her next steps.

Lady casually asks passers-by to remove the parrot

She eventually decided to take refuge at a bus stop while getting help from passers-by.

In the video, she can be heard asking a lady, “Auntie, can you take this bird out of my head?”

Apparently, the bird had gotten stuck in her hair and was struggling to break free.

When the passer-by finally got hold of the parrot, the lady took the bird home and watched over it before passing it over to a vet.

Injured parrot belongs to an auntie in nearby neighbourhood

While the TikTok video ended with footage of the parrot’s injured leg, the lady took to the comment section to give an update on its well-being.

Having amassed a huge following after the video went ‘live’, the lady said that she had brought the injured bird to the vet and posted about it on various forums.

In circumstances that can only happen in this day and age, a person who viewed the TikTok video knew about the parrot’s owner and connected them both.

The owner is a lady who runs a small store in the neighbourhood. She had apparently been asking strangers around her shop about the whereabouts of her lost parrot.

Home is wherever a bird flies to

Birds can call any place home if they want to and this incident is proof of that.

We’re glad to see that the parrot got out of harm’s way even if meant nestling in someone’s hair.

Hopefully, the parrot has a speedy recovery and can fly again after this amusing incident.

