Users say new Instagram ‘flash filter’ uses AI to transform facial features & brighten skin tones

Users say new Instagram ‘flash filter’ uses AI to transform facial features even when asked not to

A new Instagram filter has taken off, but users are beginning to notice something off about it.

The popular ‘flash’ filter transforms regular photos to look like they were shot on film.

However, it also allegedly alters a person’s facial features and brightens their skin tone.

According to a BBC report, this is because, rather than functioning like one of Instagram’s classic filters, this particular one is generative AI that uses your image as a reference to create an entirely new image.

New “filter” goes viral

For the past couple of weeks, the filter drew significant attention online as Meta slowly released it to the public.

Influencers online began showcasing the feature. Some are posting tutorials on how to access it, and others are asking people about what they think.

The vintage retro look piqued users’ interest, with many who have not yet had access to the new features flooding the comments, expressing their desire to play with it.

Much like many generative AI features on other social media platforms, it seems like Meta’s AI also has a daily limit on how often you can use it. That limit was still in place when MS News checked.

According to an official blog post, this filter is part of their Restyle feature that lets you use AI to edit your photos. Some of their offered presets, like the “Flash”, have prewritten prompts that users can edit to their liking.

“Filter” alters facial features

Despite its popularity, not everyone was impressed.

Some people were not pleased that this “filter” was using generative AI.

This is not a filter. It's an AI prompt to edit your image https://t.co/WbbRA1JSTF pic.twitter.com/77CfK1U26z — Agila Ulaga Jamie Overton Rasigar Mandram (@_Blindinho_) April 20, 2026

Others expressed bewilderment that the new Meta feature was changing their facial features. One even claimed that it changed their girlfriend’s ethnicity altogether.

Also read: ‘Current sentiment is doom & gloom’: PUB poster fuels generative AI debate, creatives uncertain about future



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @SwethaWriter on X.