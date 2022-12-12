Investigations Into Death Of SCDF NSF Ongoing, Findings Will Be Made Public: Faishal Ibrahim

Authorities Conducting Investigations Into SCDF NSF’s Death, Including Site Of Incident

The cause of how a full-time national serviceman with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) passed away during a firefighting operation at Henderson Road is being investigated.

So said Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Sunday (12 Dec) at the funeral of Edward H Go, reports The Straits Times.

He added that the findings would be public when the investigations were complete.

Investigations into death of SCDF NSF have begun

According to Dr Faishal, the Ministry of Home Affairs is looking at the site of the incident as well as the people involved.

He also said in a Facebook post yesterday,

CPL Edward H Go will be remembered for his bravery, courage and service to the nation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan was also present to pay his respects.

Speaking to reporters, he said in a sombre tone that it could have happened to anyone’s son.

He’s paid the ultimate sacrifice for serving this country.

With regard to the details of the fire, Dr Balakrishnan echoed Dr Faishal’s words.

“We will wait for the investigations to be completed — it has to be done carefully, thoroughly, and completely,” he said.

Ceremonial funeral will be held on 13 Dec

Mr Go’s wake at Trinity Casket Chapel of Light, 38 Sin Ming Drive, was attended by numerous SCDF colleagues, who came to offer their condolences to the family and pay their respects.

Many of them said Mr Go was reliable and well-liked, including by his classmates and colleagues.

Today (12 Dec), there will be a night service at 8pm, before a funeral service tomorrow, followed by cremation at Mandai Crematorium.

There will be a ceremonial funeral held for Mr Go.

