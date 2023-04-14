iPhone Weather App Measures S’pore Air Quality In ‘Very Unhealthy’ Range, NEA Says Reading Inaccurate

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

iPhone Weather App Displays Singapore Air Quality As ‘Very Unhealthy’ On 13 Apr

If you’ve noticed the air quality in Singapore recently, you may be forgiven for thinking that it’s worsening by the day.

iPhone users, in particular, may be exceptionally aware. A Redditor recently uploaded an image of the weather app showing a PSI reading of 205, much to the horror of other users in the Singapore subreddit.

The reading deemed the air quality in Southern Singapore to be in the ‘Very Unhealthy’ range.

Reddit users shared their experiences with the recent conditions, with some complaining of ‘smelly’ air or incessant coughing.

PSI reading on iPhone weather app shows poor air quality

On 13 Apr, Reddit user muffettuffet shared a post on the Singapore subreddit, showing a screenshot of the iPhone weather app’s reading of ‘Very Unhealthy’ air quality.

According to the screenshot, the air quality in the Southern region of Singapore was showing a PSI reading of 205. That reading apparently falls under the ‘Very Unhealthy’ range.

A look at the Apple website shows that the weather app pulls data from a third-party app, BreezoMeter.

Redditors corroborate with own readings

Seeing the unusually high numbers, other Redditors shared their experiences, seemingly corroborating the reading in the screenshot.

One user seemed relieved that they were not the only ones who experienced the bad air. They claimed that the air smelled “quite different” but weren’t able to ascertain if it was a haze.

Another user pointed out that this may be the result of the numerous forest fires up north, in neighbouring countries like Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand.

While it may not come from those countries, the Haze SG website does show hotspots aplenty nearby.

Most of the spots dotted on the map seem to congregate in Laos and Myanmar.

NEA instructs public to refer to website for proper numbers

Responding to MS News’ enquiries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has asked the public to refer to their website for the correct PSI reading.

Additionally, folks can download the myENV app for the same information on air quality.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and U Hla Aung on Facebook.