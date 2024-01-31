IRAS Warns Of Scam Claiming To Offer Tax Refunds, Do Not Provide Personal Information

IRAS Warns Of Tax Refunds Scam, Urges Vigilance

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) has warned about the resurgence of scam emails claiming to offer tax refunds.

These phishing emails try to trick taxpayers into clicking a link that leads to a fake website.

The site will then ask them to enter personal information, such as their SingPass and bank details.

IRAS is urging Singaporeans to stay vigilant and ignore these emails.

It is also advising against providing sensitive information to these sites.

Scam emails claim to offer tax refunds pretending to be IRAS

IRAS issued the scam alert regarding the phishing emails on Tuesday (30 Jan).

These emails, pretending to be IRAS, claim to offer tax refunds.

They then attempt to get taxpayers to click on a link that directs them to a fake website to provide their personal information, such as SingPass credentials and credit card details.

This is not the first time such phishing scams have tried to target Singaporeans.

In December 2023, the police issued an alert about scammers impersonating IRAS.

At least 10 victims had lost around S$9,000 to such scams back then.

Remain vigilant & do not provide sensitive information to suspicious websites

In light of this, IRAS urges Singaporeans to remain vigilant.

This would prevent them from falling for fake SMSes, emails, and WhatsApp messages in spoofing scams.

To avoid getting scammed, members of the public should verify that they only visit links with “iras.gov.sg” or ”go.gov.sg”.

“For tax transactions including filing and payments, taxpayers should use relevant forms and digital services in myTax Portal secured by SingPass login,” IRAS added.

IRAS emphasised that it does not solicit the personal details of taxpayers or any confidential information via email or unsecured web links.

Members of the public should ignore any scam phishing emails they receive.

Taxpayers should also refrain from providing any personal, credit card or bank account details, making payments or following any other instructions in the email.

Those who suspect they may have fallen for such scams should lodge a report with the police.

