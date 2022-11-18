iShopChangi Black Friday Sale Has Up To 70% Off Tech & Beauty Products Till 28 Nov

iShopChangi Black Friday Cyber Monday Sale Has Up To S$250 Off Tech & Beauty Products

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Especially if you love shopping.

Last week, 11.11 sales were happening everywhere, which is not something to complain about since it meant getting to score sweet deals on all kinds of products.

If you were too busy to hit ‘checkout’ on your online carts that day, fret not because iShopChangi is having its Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale from now till 28 Nov.

With discounts of up to 70%, this is your chance to stock up on various electronics and beauty products at a lower price, either for yourself or as an early Christmas present for your loved ones.

Read on for a glimpse at some offers you won’t want to miss.

Score swanky electronics at a steal for mum & dad

Mother’s Day and Father’s Day shouldn’t be the only occasions to express our gratitude to our parents.

The year-end festive season is a good time to do it too, and with so many discounts and offers, you can get them something nice without burning a hole in your pocket.

If your dad has been using the same old handphone for so long that his battery keeps going flat, it’s high time he got an upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes with its own stylus, making it easy to jot down important notes on the go.

Its camera also packs a huge punch with 108 megapixels. With that, he’ll undoubtedly become the designated photographer at all family gatherings and vacations moving forward.

As for mum, she’ll appreciate getting a little extra help around the house from the PowerPac Robotic Vacuum Cleaner.

Its intelligent cleaning and auto recharge functions mean that minimal supervision is needed — she just has to activate it and let it run, and the floor will be squeaky clean in no time.

While she lets the device work, she can sit back and relax with this Eye Massager from SKG.

This futuristic-looking device has built-in heating pads and different massage modes to relieve eye fatigue — just what anyone would need after a long and tiring day.

Upgrade your beauty routine with value-for-money sets

Christmas, New Year’s, and Chinese New Year celebrations will all be happening very soon. That means you’ll be posing for a lot of photos and appearing in all your friends’ Instagram Stories, so of course, you’d want to look good.

While jewellery is great, the best accessory for any outfit is glowing skin. If you haven’t already, you might want to develop a proper skincare routine in time to slay during the holidays.

If you notice that your skin has been looking a little dull of late, pick up the Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion from Origins.

It’s said to help hydrate and renew the look of your skin while soothing redness and irritation. If this product is your holy grail, don’t miss out on the chance to grab two bottles during the buy-one-get-one promo till 30 Nov.

If you favour a more dramatic look, Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Ultimate Blockbuster Set may be more up your alley.

It comes with a variety of makeup, namely an eyeshadow palette, eyeliner, mascara, and lipsticks in four different colours for you to match your mood and the occasion.

Accompanying those items inside that chic red box are a selection of the brand’s best-selling serums, lotions, and creams, which promise a smoother and more radiant complexion.

Both sets are on sale for just a fraction of their usual price during iShopChangi’s BFCM extravaganza, so you’d want to take advantage of these bundle deals ASAP.

Toast to the holidays with your favourite drink

For some folks, no gathering is complete without an extensive selection of booze to loosen everyone up and create a more relaxed atmosphere.

If you’re one of them, the iShopChangi BFCM sale is the time to replenish your liquor cabinet, as there are wines and spirits from renowned brands going at great prices.

For something smooth and refreshing, try Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple Whiskey, which boasts prominent notes of green apple, caramel, and sugar flavours. Perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

If a cocktail’s on the menu, the iShopChangi bundle comes with a mason cup for your fave concoction, and a Jack Daniel’s cap so you can look cool while working your bar magic.

Not a drinker? Stand out from your peers and raise a glass of Kinohimitsu Bird’s Nest instead.

You’ll be able to get a bundle of six boxes during the sale at more than half the usual price, so grab the whole set to give away to your favourite people.

Since bird’s nest is famous for a range of beauty and health benefits, this would be a great way to show how much you care for them.

Save even more with promo codes during iShopChangi BFCM

As if these heavily slashed prices weren’t jaw-dropping enough, iShopChangi is also offering several promo codes to take even more strain off your wallet during the BFCM period.

There are daily offers of at least 50% off on selected products, such as Mayer 5L Digital Air Fryer, Sudio ETT ANC earbuds, and Porcelain HA+ Hydrating Serum, dropping at 12am.

On top of that, from now till 28 Nov, simply key in these codes at checkout and see the total amount decrease before your very eyes:

<BFCMTECH>: 10% off with a minimum spend of S$600 on products in the Electronics category, capped at S$70.

10% off with a minimum spend of S$600 on products in the Electronics category, capped at S$70. <BFCMBEAUTY>: 20% off with a minimum spend of S$800 on products in the Beauty category, capped at S$250.

Codes are limited to one redemption per user.

Christmas has also come early to iShopChangi as they’ve got festive offers that will have you going “ho ho ho”.

If you’re not travelling, here are the promo codes you can use till 27 Dec:

<XMAS10>: 10% off with a minimum spend of S$100, capped at S$30.

10% off with a minimum spend of S$100, capped at S$30. <XMAS15>: 15% off with a minimum spend of S$400, capped at S$120.

15% off with a minimum spend of S$400, capped at S$120. <XMAS18>: 18% off with a minimum spend of S$900, capped at $250.

Travellers, on the other hand, can refer to this list of promo codes, which are valid till 31 Dec:

<TRXMAS10>: 10% off with a minimum spend of S$300, capped at S$40.

10% off with a minimum spend of S$300, capped at S$40. <XMASTR12>: 12% off with a minimum spend of S$400, capped at S$60.

12% off with a minimum spend of S$400, capped at S$60. <XMASTR15>: 15% off with a minimum spend of S$600, capped at S$100.

15% off with a minimum spend of S$600, capped at S$100. <XMASTR20>: 20% off with a minimum spend of S$1,000, capped at S$250.

And here are two more for good measure:

<XMASTR100>: S$100 off with a minimum spend of S$500. Valid till 30 Nov.

S$100 off with a minimum spend of S$500. Valid till 30 Nov. <FLASHTR12>: S$12 off with no minimum spend. Valid from 1 to 5 Dec.

For more info and to shop, visit iShopChangi’s BFCM page here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

P.S. Deals are tax-free for travellers and tax-absorbed for non-travellers.

Treat your fam to something nice this Christmas

It’s been a tough couple of years, so why not treat the people you care about to something nice as a small but meaningful token of encouragement?

As we approach the end of 2022, don’t forget to pat yourself on the back for making it through as well. You deserve it.

While inflation may have hit us hard, not all is lost, as there are still many deals out there that can help lighten the financial load a little bit. Happy shopping and saving!

This post was brought to you in collaboration with iShopChangi.

Featured image adapted from YouTube, PowerPac, and Facebook.