Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while checking in at guesthouse in Japan

Kyoto guesthouse requests Israeli tourist to sign crime declaration

An Israeli tourist checking into a guesthouse in Kyoto, Japan was taken aback when he was asked to sign a form declaring he had not committed any war crimes.

The April incident prompted Israeli Ambassador to Japan, Gilad Cohen, to formally protest to Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki, describing the request as “discriminatory” and a violation of the country’s hotel laws.

According to The Japan Times, the tourist was handed the document after presenting his passport to the manager at Wind Villa guesthouse.

“This discriminatory act, based solely on nationality, caused the guest significant emotional distress,” Ambassador Cohen wrote in a letter dated 22 April.

He argued that the request violated Japan’s hotel business law, which forbids unreasonable denial of accommodation.

“We trust that you will take the necessary steps to ensure that such cases do not occur again and that Kyoto remains a welcoming destination for all visitors,” the letter continued.

Guesthouse claims policy aims to ensure safety for guests

In response, Wind Villa posted an open letter to Ambassador Cohen on X, defending its policy.

The guesthouse claimed it requests all individuals it deems “potentially having been involved in war crimes” to sign the declaration.

A representative informed The Japan Times that the policy has been in place for six months.

“We truly wish for you to understand: staying in the same place as someone who may have committed war crimes causes significant psychological stress for other guests and staff, especially in small hotels like ours where many spaces are shared,” the letter read.

The document is reportedly given to guests who have served in military or paramilitary organisations within the last 10 years, from several countries, including:

Burundi

The Central African Republic

Ethiopia

Israel

Mali

Myanmar

Palestine

Russia

Syria

Sudan

Israeli outlet Ynet later reported that the tourist in question had served as a combat medic in the Israeli Navy reserves.

Wind Villa clarified that individuals who confirm they have not been involved in military service are not required to sign the form.

The guesthouse maintained that the policy is designed to ensure guest safety, not to single out specific individuals.

It also stated that guests who refuse to sign the pledge are not denied accommodation.

Authorities order business to cease such requests

After learning of the incident, Kyoto Prefecture instructed the city government to investigate on 24 April.

City officials later determined that Wind Villa had not technically violated Japan’s hotel business law, as it did not deny accommodation to guests who refused to sign.

However, the city deemed the practice “inappropriate” and instructed the guesthouse to refrain from making such requests in the future.

When contacted by The Japan Times, Ambassador Cohen stated that the Israeli embassy had yet to receive an official response from Japanese authorities.

“Contrary to what has been stated, it is a fact that the hotel conditioned the Israeli guest’s stay upon signing the said form,” he said. “This is a clear case of discrimination against Israeli nationals and citizens of other countries, and a severe violation of the Inns and Hotels Act.”

“We categorically reject any attempt to equate Israeli citizens with war criminals,” he added, adding that this incident does not reflect the broader nature of Japan’s tourism and hospitality sector.

This is not the first such incident in Kyoto.

Last year, another Israeli national was reportedly denied accommodation at a different hotel based on his nationality, leading to a verbal warning from city officials.

