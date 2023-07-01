IT Consultant Wants To Run For President, Says He’ll Be SAF ‘Commander-In-Chief’ If Victorious

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

45-Year-Old IT consultant Teo En Ming Wants To Run For President, Has Collected Application Forms

By now, Singaporeans will know that Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam intends to run for the upcoming Presidential Election.

Hoping to challenge him are entrepreneur and “hero uncle” George Goh and ex-teacher Seng Soon Kia.

Now, another challenger has thrown his hat into the ring — a Singapore man named Teo En Ming.

He has said that if he wins, he’ll become “commander-in-chief” of the various services of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

IT consultant-turned-president hopeful named after a jellyfish

In a TikTok video on Thursday (29 June), 45-year-old Mr Teo introduced his full name as “Turritopsis Dohrnii Teo En Ming”.

Some might know that Turritopsis Dohrnii is also the scientific name for a species of immortal jellyfish.

Those who don’t know this, however, might find his full name to be a bit of a mouthful.

He has already collected application forms

Anyway, Mr Teo announced his intention to contest in the Presidential Election.

To that end, he has collected the relevant application forms from the Elections Department (ELD).

He did this on Tuesday (27 June), he said.

IT consultant will be SAF commander-in-chief if he becomes president

Curiously, Mr Teo also stated his intention to be “commander-in-chief” of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps if he wins the election.

This is despite there being no precedent in Singapore of the president having such a position.

The highest rank in the SAF is the Chief Of Defence Force.

He also added,

I will defend the Constitution of Singapore.

Teo En Ming’s dream is to be an adult video actor

Mr Teo’s name may not sound familiar to some, but others may remember that he gained notoriety a few years back.

That’s because he told local media outlets in interviews that it was his dream to be a Japanese adult video (JAV) actor.

He’s also known for attending events with younger girls in attendance and snapping lots of photos with them.

Teo En Ming achieved JAV dream

In a profile that MS News did of him this year, Mr Teo said “Turritopsis Dohrnii” is actually part of his legal name. Apparently, he got his name legally changed to add that in.

As for his JAV dream, he’s actually achieved it — somewhat.

He said that in January, he got to live out his dream of intercourse with a JAV actress for S$1,050.

He’s currently an IT consultant, after finally securing a stable job in 2020.

Sadly, he has been clinically diagnosed with schizophrenia and also admits to having phasmophobia — a fear of ghosts.

He now has another dream

It seems that now he’s kind of fulfilled his JAV dream, he’s set his sights on another dream — becoming President of Singapore.

Would you vote for him? Is he even eligible to run?

If you don’t know the answer to that previous question, you might want to read our article on what it takes to be a presidential candidate in Singapore.

We wish Mr Teo the best of luck in his endeavours.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Teo En Ming on TikTok and Facebook.