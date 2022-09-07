Ex-ITE Lecturer Takes Over 133 Upskirt Photos On Campus, Gets 4 Months’ Jail

Former ITE Lecturer Jailed 4 Months For Taking Upskirt Photos & Videos

A 48-year-old Institute of Technical Education (ITE) lecturer was spotted pointing his camera towards the skirt of one of his students during class.

He failed to take any upskirt shots, but the victim saw what he did and told her family and classmates before her sister made a police report.

When his phone was seized, police found at least 133 upskirt images and 17 videos.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the man was sentenced to four months’ jail on Tuesday (6 Sep) after pleading guilty to two counts of insulting a woman’s modesty and a third charge of attempting to insult a woman’s modesty.

Another three charges were taken into consideration.

He has since stopped working at ITE, although it’s unclear if he resigned or had his contract terminated.

Former ITE lecturer tried taking upskirt photos by pointing camera at female student’s skirt

TODAY reported that the man’s name was not covered under a gag order, but it was also not revealed in court documents.

While teaching a Life Skills class at the ITE College East campus in Simei on 25 Oct 2019, he saw a student wearing a tight skirt.

He decided to attempt taking upskirt photos of her by placing his phone at the edge of the table and, using the volume button, took several shots.

After the class, he looked at the photos but realised he didn’t manage to capture any images or videos.

The student had caught the lecturer pointing his camera towards her skirt, and a police report was made.

Investigations showed that the man would target female students with short skirts on campus.

Those sitting improperly in his lectures were also targets for his deeds.

According to the man, he’d take these shots once every two weeks over four to five months.

He took the pictures and videos in several locations, including classrooms, the school cafeteria, and the school’s general office.

Very low risk of offending, says man’s lawyer

In the man’s defence, his lawyer Sarjit Singh of Basant Law Practice, noted that two psychiatrists had separately diagnosed the man with an adjustment disorder with depressed mood and a persistent depressive disorder.

He further noted that his client had undergone treatment and his psychiatrists said he had a very low risk of reoffending.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan asked for four to six months’ jail.

She argued that the man had abused his position of trust and authority as a lecturer and had multiple photos and videos. He also took them in a covert manner.

Have an opinion to share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.