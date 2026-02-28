ITE East students set toilet paper on fire in washroom, criticised for dangerous behaviour

Students criticised for lighting toilet paper pile on fire in washroom

A video circulating on social media platforms has drawn attention to a group of ITE College East students.

The footage showed them lighting a pile of toilet paper on fire in what appears to be the school’s washroom.

The fire eventually grew in size, before being put out by the same group of students.

Students stack sheets of toilet paper, set it on fire

The video was posted by @singaporeviral_sg2.0 onto Instagram on 27 Feb. However, it is unclear when the incident happened.

In the video, a teen can be seen holding a lighter near a pile of toilet paper on the floor.

In the background, another teen excitedly says that they may actually start a fire.

Upon hearing his comment, two other students continue to stack more toilet paper on top of the existing pile.

“Get ready ah, get ready ah,” exclaims one of the teens.

The fire can then be seen growing.

Now faced with a rather large flame, the students proceed to stomp on the pile in an effort to stop the growing blaze.

Eventually, after about 30 seconds of frantic stomping, they appear to put out the fire.

Netizens unamused, criticise the dangerous actions

Most netizens were critical of the teens’ actions, and called on the school and the police to take action.

Others questioned why the teens did not think to use water to put out the fire, given their location.

One commenter also called out the teens for being ungrateful, and wasting resources.

Based off their attire, the students are believed to be from the School of Electronics & Info-comm Technology faculty in ITE College East.

MS News has reached out to ITE East for comments.

Also read: 2 students in Taiwan light firecrackers in frog’s mouth, post video online for views

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @singaporeviral_sg2.0 on Instagram.