2 students in Taiwan light firecrackers in frog’s mouth, post video online for views

Students light firecrackers inside frog’s mouths

Two students in Tainan, Taiwan, were under fire for setting firecrackers off inside a frog’s mouth and posting the heinous act online.

According to United Daily News, the students, Hsieh and Liu (both transliterated from Mandarin), caught a frog to play with.

After having their fun, they stuffed firecrackers into the frog’s mouths.

As Liu filmed, Hsieh lit the firecrackers, causing the animals to explode. The two were also heard laughing and making sarcastic remarks while committing the cruel act.

The two then posted the video online, reportedly to gain views.

Students have allegedly abused other animals

Animal rights advocates strongly condemned the boys’ actions.

They claimed that the students had previously committed animal abuse, including placing small animals in plastic bottles before repeatedly tossing them into the air.

Like the frog incident, they also filmed these acts and posted them online.

The advocates expressed concern that if this is not stopped in time, more animals may be harmed.

As such, they have escalated the incident to the relevant authorities and protested to the school, ETtoday reported.

Student called in for counselling

On Monday (23 Feb), Hsieh was called in for counselling at his high school, said the principal’s secretary.

He was told not to repeat the offence, and his parents were notified of the incident.

Additionally, the student admitted to his wrongdoing, promised not to do it again, and deleted the video.

The school also reported the handling process to the relevant educational ministry, in accordance with regulations.

Meanwhile, the principal stated that the student surnamed Liu had transferred to a different vocational high school during the winter break, adding that the school had also been notified to take action.

Case forwarded to authorities for investigation

According to Tainan City Government’s Agricultural Bureau, three biology teachers identified the frog as a marsh frog, a common species.

The video has been forwarded to the Seventh Special Police Corps for investigation under Article 19 of the Wildlife Protection Act, which prohibits the hunting of wild animals through harmful methods.

The newly amended Wildlife Conservation Law also states that if the frog was randomly captured in the wild, it would be subject to the Wildlife Conservation Law.

Cruelty to a common frog species is punishable with a fine of up to NTD300,000 (S$12,000).

Meanwhile, when done to endangered species, the perpetrator is subject to up to five years imprisonment and a fine of up to NTD1 million (S$40,300)

Also read: Teen in Taiwan tied to pole & bombarded with firecrackers by friends during birthday celebration

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from United Daily News.