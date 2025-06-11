Teen in Taiwan tied to pole & bombarded with firecrackers by friends during birthday celebration

Teen tied to pole while friends threw firecrackers at him as part of birthday celebration

A group of high school students in Taiwan celebrated a friend’s birthday by tying him to a basketball pole and throwing a string of lit firecrackers at him, reports Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday.

Despite the boy’s visible distress and his cries of, “I’m dying!”, no one stepped in to help.

In a video circulating online, at least seven teenagers can be seen restraining the student with what appears to be cling film and tape.

Ignoring his resistance, they tied him tightly to the pole while laughing and continuing with the prank.

Shortly after, one of the friends lights a string of firecrackers before throwing them at him. The firecrackers exploded on the ground as the teen tried to dodge the scraps.

The video was later posted on Instagram with the caption “The Tiger God is alive,” seemingly unaware of the severe consequences.

Investigation to occur after prank involved destruction of public property

According to police from Budai Township, the incident occurred at about 9pm on Sunday (8 June). The teens involved are students from a vocational high school in Tainan.

While no official complaints or injuries were reported and the victim did not press charges, authorities confirmed that the prank involved the destruction of public property. Relevant agencies will be notified to carry out further investigations.

The police also noted that the mess created at the site may constitute a violation of waste disposal regulations, and the Environmental Protection Bureau has been notified for further action.

Authorities emphasise importance of safety during celebrations

Authorities urge young people to prioritise safety when celebrating birthdays or holding gatherings.

Despite being for entertainment, dangerous stunts may lead to serious consequences and trouble with the law.

The public is encouraged to report inappropriate behaviour to police or relevant authorities to ensure public safety.

