M’sia townsfolk set off 600m chain of firecrackers for 9th day of CNY, create ‘mushroom cloud’

600m chain of firecrackers explodes into ‘mushroom cloud’ during CNY celebration

The residents of a town in Malaysia went all out with a 600-metre chain of firecrackers last night, resulting in a mini ‘mushroom cloud’.

6 Feb this year is the ninth day of Chinese New Year, celebrated as the birthday of the Jade Emperor, the ruler of Heaven.

The occasion holds special significance for Hokkiens, who refer to it as Pai Ti Kong (拜天公), or ‘Worship of the Lord of Heaven’.

On the night of 5 Feb, people in the Pahang town of Teriang set off long chains of firecrackers three separate times as part of the celebration.

According to China Press, the longest 600-metre chain started at a temple to the god Xuanwu and ran down the entire length of Jalan Besar Kampong Baru.

Crowds of people stood in the streets over the laid-out firecrackers, watching them being set off in the distance further up the road.

The person filming panned to the intersection at the end of Jalan Besar Kampong Baru.

Right in the middle, every firecracker belt converged into a large jumbled pile.

The firecracker string was so long that the crowd leisurely watched the explosions get louder and closer for over eight minutes.

When it finally approached them, the celebrants dispersed to the sides, many filming on their phones.

The explosions created a constant deafening sound and a non-stop series of blinding flashes.

Firecracker pile goes up in fiery explosion

Reaching the intersection, the many winding lines of firecrackers resulted in the area being blanketed with thick white smoke.

Suddenly, the huge pile of firecrackers at the end went up in a massive blaze.

A thick dark plume of smoke, resembling a mini ‘mushroom cloud’, spewed high into the air while enwreathed in flames.

The sudden fiery explosion visibly caught spectators and passing motorists off guard as they eagerly filmed.

Elsewhere in Malaysia, Chinese communities celebrated similarly for the Jade Emperor’s birthday.

Videos online showed countless fireworks being shot off in cities, much to the chagrin of those trying to sleep.

