S’pore Charity Assisting With Donations For Family Of Worker Who Died In Tanjong Pagar Building Collapse

ItsRainingRaincoats Assisting With Donations For Family Of Worker Who Passed Away

On 15 June, a building in Tanjong Pagar that was undergoing demolition suddenly collapsed.

One of the workers who was reported missing was sadly pronounced dead after he was found pinned under a 50-tonne concrete slab.

The deceased has since been identified as 20-year-old Vinoth Kumar, who came to Singapore from India last September.

On Thursday (22 June), ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) shared that it received numerous requests from people wanting to help Mr Vinoth’s family.

Those who wish to do so may contact the non-profit organisation for more details.

Public may contact ItsRainingRaincoats for info on donations

In its Facebook post, IRR said that its volunteers “have been inundated with an unprecedented number of requests” from members of the public.

These folks wanted to know how they could help the family of Mr Vinoth, who died during the demolition works at the Fuji Xerox Towers building along Bernam Street.

IRR added that Mr Vinoth’s loved ones will be getting various types of support such as insurance payouts.

However, it acknowledged that there are those who still want to do their part to show solidarity and express their condolences.

Speaking to MS News, IRR said that most requests are from people who want to know how to donate.

The charity would then inform them to send donations directly to Mr Vinoth’s granduncle.

According to IRR, the granduncle is “devastated by guilt”. Since he was the one who brought Mr Vinoth to Singapore, he feels responsible for what happened.

Worker was family’s main breadwinner

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Mr Vinoth came to work in Singapore as he wanted to support his family back in Tamil Nadu.

His granduncle, a supervisor at a demolition and engineering company, introduced him to the job.

Mr Vinoth never failed to send money home to his parents and brother every month, his granduncle shared.

He was also frugal and didn’t spend much on himself.

Public can reach out to charity to contribute

If you or anyone you know is keen to contribute, you may reach out to IRR via Facebook or its official website.

Of course, no amount of money can bring Mr Vinoth back.

However, we still hope that these donations will give his family comfort in knowing that so many kind strangers stand with them during this devastating time.

