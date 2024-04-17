K-pop singer IU enlists students of S’pore performing arts school to dance at upcoming concert

K-pop star IU to share the stage with local dance students at Singapore concerts

South Korean star IU will be joining forces with 13 dance students of a local performing arts school for her upcoming concerts in Singapore.

The 30-year-old singer has selected a group of 13 young performers, whose ages range between six and 14 years old. The dance students, who will be sharing the stage at the sold-out shows, hail from Maddspace – School of Music, Art, Drama & Dance.

The Singapore leg of IU’s ‘IU H.E.R. World Tour Concert’ will be happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 20 and 21 April.

So far, the tour, which started in March, has conquered Seoul, Yokohama, and Taipei. After the Singapore concerts, IU will visit Indonesia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Malaysia for the rest of her regional shows.

IU ‘handpicked’ 13 dance students from Singapore school

In a press statement about the dance students’ involvement in IU’s concert, Maddspace said that its students from diverse backgrounds spent the last two months auditioning and training tirelessly.

The school also shared that IU “handpicked” the students to perform with her during her song ‘Holssi’.

The students are understandably excited for the opportunity. The rare chance serves as a testament to their hard work and an inspiration for aspiring performers across the globe.

Speaking on this opportunity, John Khoo, director of Maddspace said: “Performing opportunities like this gives our students the platform to grow and create memories. It will mean so much to them to grace the stage with such a big superstar.”

14-year-old St Margaret’s Secondary student among local performers

Among the performers is 14-year-old Lorraine Sugandi from St Margaret’s Secondary School.

This will be her first time performing in front of a large crowd, Maddspace highlighted in its statement.

Sugandi gushed about the prospect, saying: “It is such an exciting opportunity for me and I am extremely honoured to be selected to dance alongside my friends from Maddspace for this concert.”

