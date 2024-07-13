‘First time seeing someone eating burger with fork’: K-pop girl group IVE surprises netizens after eating burgers with utensils

K-pop girl group IVE eat burgers with fork

South Korean girl group IVE left fans and netizens stunned after members were spotted eating burgers with forks.

A video showcasing the girl’s unusual eating style was shared on TikTok with the caption: “How to eat a burger, IVE style.”

The clip has gone viral with over 2.8 million views at the time of writing.

In the video, IVE members can be seen using forks to dismantle the burgers.

Rei was the only IVE member who ate using her hands.

Netizens voice opinions about their eating burgers with forks

Many netizens were in disbelief over how members of the group were eating their burgers.

One TikTok user commented that it was their first time seeing someone eating a burger with a fork.

Another netizen found the way they ate “insane”.

However, some fans came to IVE’s defence, saying they were likely trying to prevent their makeup from being ruined.

Featured image adapted from @jane.doe1887 on TikTok.