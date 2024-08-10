77-year-old man in M’sia wins S$6.8M jackpot, gives money to his children

Elderly man in M’sia gives S$6.8M jackpot money to his children

A 77-year-old man in Malaysia hit the jackpot after buying a lucky ticket on 24 July.

He won the RM23.3 million (S$6.8 million) Toto 4D Jackpot 1, reported Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times (NST) on Thursday (8 Aug).

Instead of hoarding his winnings, the man will be giving all the money to his children.

“I’m old and I do not need so much money, so I will give the money to my children so they can use it wisely to expand their businesses and live comfortably,” he said.

Calling the win a bonus, he claimed that he enjoyed the process of betting more than the outcome.

Bets on his wife’s car plate number and wins

According to Sports Toto Malaysia, the elderly man is a medical practitioner from Pahang, Malaysia.

He had bought a System 7 ticket from Bentong in Western Pahang.

The man shared that he had already picked six sets of four numbers, with one of them being his wife’s car plate number.

As it turns out, this would be one of the winning numbers.

Other winning number was inspired by wife’s car plate

As the man had yet to pick a last set of four numbers, he decided on a combination similar to his wife’s car plate number.

The two numbers that would bring the man much fortune were ‘9938’ and ‘8388’.

“I chose the pair of winning numbers which looked like each other and sounded lucky,” he said, according to the Sports Toto Malaysia Facebook page.

Meanwhile, a winner from Sarawak took the remaining winnings of RM406,052.95 (S$121,714) from the same 4D Jackpot 1.

