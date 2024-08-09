Two women in Thailand win 6 million baht lottery after dreaming of naked men

Earlier this week, two women in Thailand hit the jackpot and won six million baht (around S$225,800) in the lottery.

It was, apparently, all thanks to a naked man.

The women, aged 31 and 39, shared the winnings after they bought the tickets together.

Dreams of a naked man, strikes lottery

It all started when one of the women had a very explicit dream about a naked man.

She shared the vivid imagery with her coworker, and the two proceeded to look up what the dream could mean.

The two referred to a Thai website that translated the dream into numbers for the lottery. There were several numbers listed, but they settled on ’41’.

Just a day before the lottery, a lottery salesperson stopped by their office and the two of them each made a purchase with numbers ending in their chosen numbers.

The odds were apparently in their favour, as their bets paid off and they nabbed the top prize.

Using the money to pay of debts and pay for education

After the big win, the two women celebrated with their colleagues in the office.

They told reporters from Channel 3 that they were planning on using the money to pay off their debts.

These debts included student loans as well as their car mortgage. Any leftover money will be put into their children’s education.

