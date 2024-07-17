Mother & daughter in Thailand win S$440K lottery prize after vendor insists they buy ticket

Mother & daughter in Thailand win S$440K lottery prize after vendor tells them to buy ticket

On Tuesday (16 July), a mother and daughter pair in Thailand won the big ฿12 million (S$440K) lottery prize after a vendor insisted they buy her tickets.

The pair had been shopping for trees at a local flea market for their new traditional Thai massage parlour when they were approached by a middle-aged lottery vendor.

Vendor insists the pair buy lottery tickets

According to Amarin TV, the pair said the vendor approached them and was quite aggressive in her approach.

Appealing to their kind nature, the middle-aged vendor told the pair that not many people have been buying lottery tickets recently.

Feeling sorry for the vendor, the mom told her daughter to buy two tickets. The pair had their fingers crossed, hoping to win a small prize.

When they checked the results the following afternoon, they found that one of their tickets had hit the jackpot.

A much-needed windfall

The pair were over the moon. They immediately made their way to report their winnings.

When asked what they’ll do with the money, they said that they’ll first use it to settle their debts.

The pair said that their family was not very well-to-do. The father works as a songthaew driver, a type of local rideshare, and would send money back so that the eldest daughter can attend massage school. The youngest daughter was still in secondary school.

The pair even added that there were some days when the family had to go hungry just to make ends meet.

The family said they’re planning to use the money to secure a good education for their daughters.

Also read: Grandma in US wins US$5M lottery just after she finished radiation treatment for breast cancer

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from esandaily on Youtube.