Grandma in US wins US$5 million lottery just after she finished radiation treatment for breast cancer

Grannie in US wins US$5 million lottery just after she finished treatment for cancer

Last month, a 75-year-old great grandmother from Pennsylvania won the top US$5 million lottery prize after completing her radiation treatments for breast cancer.

To add to the good fortune, the money she used to buy the US$50 winning ticket was from a previous win as well.

According to the Associated Press, the winner Donna Osborne bought a US$5 ticket that won her US$50, after which she used that entire sum to buy another ticket.

Only bought the ticket because her flight was delayed

Ms Osborne was planning to see family in Florida with her daughter. Unfortunately, or fortunately, her flight was delayed so many times that Ms Osborne just decided to stay home.

A while later, while buying gas, Ms Osborne would buy a US$50 scratch-off ticket and discover that it was a winner.

“If I didn’t leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket!” she exclaimed to media.

Adding that she couldn’t believe her eyes, she said she had to check with the store clerk to see if she had really won the top prize. Ms Osborne said she had been playing the lottery for about 50 years.

She called her daughter, who couldn’t believe it either.

Won’t retire despite the large prize winning

In spite of her large winnings, Ms Osborne said she doesn’t plan to retire any time soon. She has worked for decades providing transportation for Amish people.

“I don’t know what I’d do with myself, I have to keep moving,” she said.

However, she does plan on using the money to fund a vacation.

“I think I’ll invest some of the prize, sure, but then go to Alaska.”

