Jackson Wang Hosting Party At MBS & Marquee On 24 Dec, Limited Tickets Left

Jackson Wang Hosting Christmas Countdown Party At MBS

From his recent visits to Singapore, it’s clear that K-pop star Jackson Wang has a legion of die-hard fans who’d do anything to meet him in person.

That chance has presented itself again, as Wang will be hosting a Christmas countdown party at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on 24 Dec.

The event will take place just a day after his world tour concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sadly, tickets for the party – which were going for S$388 – appear to have been sold out at the time of writing.

On Christmas Eve, Jackson Wang will be hosting a Christmas countdown party at MBS named ‘Marquee Christmas in the Skies’.

The party will take place a day after his world tour concert, from 10pm on 24 Dec to 2am on 25 Dec.

Festivities will start at the Infinity Pool atop MBS and move down to Marquee Singapore from 2am on Christmas day.

Guests can look forward to unlimited beer and wine throughout the night as they dance to beats played by Marquee’s resident DJ Nash D.

Wang is certainly no stranger to Marquee — the 28-year-old star hosted a party at the nightclub just four months ago in August.

Tickets sold out on Marquee website

While tickets for the countdown party were initially available on Marquee’s website, the option to purchase was nowhere to be found as of this afternoon (16 Dec).

In response to MS News’ queries, a Marquee spokesperson confirmed that tickets from the first batch have been sold out. However, they will be releasing a limited number of tickets in a second batch, so keep your eye out on the website.

Interestingly, a quick search on Carousell revealed that several users have already started reselling their tickets.

They’ve evidently marked the price up to S$500, which is S$112 more than the original S$388 pricing.

Considering how avid Wang’s fans are, however, we won’t be surprised if there are keen buyers.

Lucky folks who’ve already secured their passes may want to plan their journey ahead:



Marina Bay Sands Singapore

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

Date: 24 & 25 Dec, 10pm-2am

Nearest MRT: Bayfront Station

Good luck to fans hoping to get tickets

Those who still want to score tickets can camp at Marquee’s website at 6pm today for the second release.

Here’s hoping you’ll get lucky this time.

