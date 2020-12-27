Japan Bans New Foreign Arrivals Till End-January Due To UK Covid-19 Strain

As countries continue to grapple with keeping the pandemic outbreak under control, the new Covid-19 strain from the United Kingdom seems to be sparking fresh worries around the world.

The new coronavirus variant is said to be more infectious and dangerous, and has already infected parts of the UK in the last few months.

To prevent the spread of the new strain, Japan has banned new foreign arrivals into their country, effective from Monday (28 Dec) till end-January 2021.

Citizens and residents – as well as business travellers from 11 countries – will still be allowed to enter.

Japan bans new foreign arrivals from 28 Dec

According to The Japan Times on Sunday (27 Dec), Japan is halting entry for non-resident foreign arrivals from all countries to prevent the spread of the new “potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant”.

The ban will be implemented starting tomorrow (28 Dec), and is expected to last till 31 Jan 2021.

This measure comes after the new Covid-19 strain has made the news for spreading in several other countries:

Italy

Germany

Denmark

The Netherlands

Australia

2 confirmed cases are currently hospitalised in Tokyo — a man in his 30s who arrived in Japan from the UK, and a woman in her 20s – likely his family member – who has no travel history there.

Japanese citizens & foreign residents can still enter

Japanese citzens and foreign residents will still be able to enter the country during this period.

However, they will need to show a negative Covid-19 test result at least 72 hours before departing for Japan.

They must also be put under quarantine for 2 weeks after touching down.

Business travellers from 11 countries can enter as well

Nikkei Asia reports that the entry ban is also to ensure that the Tokyo Olympics can continue to be held according to plans.

However, there are certain exceptions to the ban, so as to ensure minimal disruptions to economic activity.

Non-citizens can still enter Japan via bilateral business travel arrangements. Japan currently has such plans with 11 countries, including China and South Korea.

New Covid-19 strain a cause for grave concern

As many Singaporeans look forward to travelling to Japan again, the latest development shows that we may have to wait a little longer.

The new UK Covid-19 strain is a cause for grave concern. It’s good that Japan recognises there is no place for complacency and has taken swift precautionary steps to contain the spread.

We hope that the measures are effective, and that other countries will continue to be on high alert as well.

