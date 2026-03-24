Japan government urges residents to not panic buy toilet paper in response to Middle East crisis

Japan government urges residents to not panic buy toilet paper due to Middle East crisis

While many are flocking to petrol stations to hoard up fuel during the Middle East crisis, residents in Japan are instead stocking up on toilet paper.

This prompted the Japanese government to urge its people to stop.

The move is reminiscent of the worldwide phenomenon of people rushing to stock up on toilet paper during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 19 March, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry made the announcement on X.

Ministry clarifies toilet paper situation

The post states that toilet paper is almost entirely produced domestically. As such, supplies will not be affected by the situation in the Middle East.

The government urged its residents to remain calm when making purchases.

Over the weekend, the post has garnered roughly 1.6 million views and nearly 250 comments.

Around 97% of toilet paper in Japan is produced domestically through recycled materials, according to the Japan Household Paper Industry Association.

Additionally, there is sufficient capacity to increase output if need be.

Users sceptical about announcement

Despite the announcement, many have stocked up anyway. Some have even expressed their scepticism about the announcement.

One netizen proudly displayed their purchase of toilet paper on X. They had purchased three packs of toilet paper among a variety of other products.

“I’m absolutely certain that prices will rise,” they wrote, expressing relief that they purchased before others caught on.

Another netizen said that because these products will rely on delivery trucks, the rising oil prices will end up pushing the product prices up as well.

However, some netizens were also worried about the potential effects of stocking up. One user wrote that panic buying might end up causing supplies to dwindle, depriving it from those who need it most.