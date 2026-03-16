PSP urges Govt to encourage shorter workweeks & WFH to curb rising energy prices due to Middle East conflict

PSP suggests WFH arrangements to counter rising energy costs from Iran conflict, netizens split on effectiveness

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has suggested introducing shorter workweeks and encouraging work-from-home (WFH) arrangements to help Singapore cope with rising energy costs linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

In a Facebook post on 16 Mar, the party said disruptions to shipping and aviation could push up global energy prices.

According to PSP, prolonged disruptions could trigger another wave of inflation in Singapore.

“Disruptions to shipping and aviation and rising energy prices could persist and trigger another round of inflation in Singapore,” the party wrote.

Party cites regional examples

PSP said the government may need to look beyond measures such as CDC vouchers and cash payouts if inflation continues.

One proposal raised was reducing national energy demand through policies such as shorter workweeks and encouraging WFH.

The party cited examples from regional neighbours Thailand and the Philippines, which it said had introduced similar measures due to the effects of the conflict involving Iran.

PSP also suggested measures to reduce business costs, such as national guidelines on rent increases.

In its statement, the party also expressed sympathy for civilians affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

Netizens split on effectiveness of WFH

The proposal sparked debate after a user shared the post on the Singapore subreddit.

Some netizens supported the idea, saying WFH could reduce commuting costs if oil prices rise.

Others disagreed, arguing that WFH could simply shift energy costs from offices to workers’ homes, potentially raising household electricity bills.

One commenter also expressed scepticism about whether such policies would be implemented successfully.

They claimed their workplace insisted on working from the office despite limited workspace, suggesting employers may resist similar arrangements.

Interestingly, few commenters addressed PSP’s suggestion of shorter workweeks in the discussion.

Also read: Thai government orders WFH among civil servants amid looming energy crisis linked to Middle East conflict

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Featured image adapted from Shell Eastern Petroleum Pte Ltd on Streetdirectory and TONL Imagery on Canva, both for illustration purposes only.