Thai government orders WFH among civil servants amid looming energy crisis linked to Middle East conflict

Thai government issues energy-saving measures to all departments, including WFH and air conditioning limit in offices

Thailand’s government has introduced emergency energy-saving measures, including work-from-home arrangements, higher air-conditioning temperatures, and suspension of overseas travel, as it braces for a potential energy crisis linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The measures were approved by the Thai cabinet on Tuesday (10 Mar) and affect all civil servants across government agencies.

Energy concerns grow as fuel reserves tighten

According to The Nation, the new policies aim to reduce national energy consumption as Thailand faces mounting pressure on its fuel supply.

Earlier, on 9 Mar, Khaosod English reported that the country had only about 95 days’ worth of oil reserves remaining.

The surge in global energy prices has already begun affecting Thailand’s economy, with some manufacturers warning they could start feeling the impact by June.

Some residents have also reported fuel shortages.

Photos circulating online show “out of stock” signs at petrol pumps, while several stations in Chiang Mai have reportedly run out of diesel and have temporarily closed, according to the Bangkok Post.

Despite these developments, the Thai government has stressed that there is no immediate fuel crisis and urged the public not to panic or hoard fuel.

Government workers told to work from home, reduce air-con use

To curb energy use, Thailand’s cabinet approved a series of public-sector energy-saving measures.

Under the new policy, government employees will work from home, except those in roles that require physical presence or public interaction.

Offices that remain open must also follow new guidelines aimed at reducing electricity consumption.

Among the measures is a directive for government offices to set air-conditioning temperatures to at least 26°C.

The government has also relaxed office dress codes, encouraging employees to remove suits and ties to stay comfortable in warmer conditions.

According to ThaiPBS, workers are also encouraged to use stairs instead of elevators and to enable energy-saving modes on electronic devices.

In addition, “overseas study trips” for all officials across all levels have been temporarily suspended.

Only high-priority trips, including international meetings, will be allowed, subject to approval.

Businesses asked to reduce energy use

Additional measures apply to businesses and commercial establishments.

Shops and buildings have been instructed to switch off illuminated signs after 10pm.

Meanwhile, petrol stations must close after 10pm, except those located along major highways.

The government hopes these policies will help ease pressure on energy supplies while the global situation remains uncertain.

Authorities also noted that while oil-based fuel prices have surged, the cost of biofuels has fallen.

Officials are hoping the price difference will encourage motorists to switch to biofuel alternatives, helping reduce reliance on conventional fuel imports.

Featured image adapted from Chiciolla on Canva and ideadesign on Canva. Images are for illustration purposes only.