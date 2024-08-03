Japan experiences hottest July on record, more than 3,600 people in Tokyo taken to hospital

Japan sees record-shattering heat in July

Japan officially experienced the hottest July in the country’s history since records started over a century ago.

The average temperature in the country was 2.16°C higher than average, beating last July’s record of 1.91°C above average.

At the beginning of July 2024, the Shizuoka region west of Tokyo was the first to record a temperature of 40°C.

A Lieutenant from the Tokyo Fire Department told The Mainichi that the temperature is rising earlier than last year in terms of heat index.

Heat index is an indicator used in Japan to assess the risk of heat stroke.

When the value rises to 28 and above, all strenuous exercises should be stopped. At 31 and above, all exercises should cease regardless of intensity.

When the value rises to 33 and above, heatstroke warnings are given.

In 2023, the index first reached 33 on 10 July. There were five recorded days where the heat index reached this value.

Meanwhile, the heat index surpassed 33 on 24 June this year, with nine such days by 21 July.

More than 3,600 people taken to hospital in Japan’s hottest July

Between 1 to 28 July, 3,647 people in Tokyo were taken to the hospital due to heatstroke.

More than 100 people were taken to the hospital every day for 11 consecutive days since 18 July.

Across the country, 12,666 people required emergency transport due to heatstroke in the final week of July alone.

Authorities urge precautionary measures

The Tokyo Fire Department has urged citizens to take precautionary measures against the heat to avoid heatstroke.

This includes drinking water frequently and maintaining salt intake, as well as using an umbrella to avoid direct sunlight.

A spokesperson stressed that heatstroke can also occur indoors.

This can happen when people collapse from heat exhaustion at night due to exertion during the day.

