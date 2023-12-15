Japan Roller Coaster Comes To Emergency Stop 40 Metres Above Ground, 32 Riders Rescued

Japan Roller Coaster Comes To Emergency Stop Leaving Passengers Stranded In Mid-Air

On Thursday (14 Dec), a roller coaster at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, came to a harrowing stop in mid-air.

The abrupt halt left 32 passengers suspended about 40 metres above ground.

Theme park staff were eventually able to evacuate them via an emergency staircase with no injuries reported.

Japan roller coaster stops 40 metres above ground

Nikkei reports that the incident occurred at ‘The Flying Dinosaur’ roller coaster at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan on 14 Dec.

At around 11am, the ride came to an emergency stop halfway down the tracks, leaving 32 passengers suspended upside-down.

They were reportedly stuck in the position for up to 45 minutes, unable to move.

A five-second clip of the incident circulated on X and has since gone viral with over two million views at the time of writing.

In the video, the passengers dangle in mid-air with their heads facing the ground.

Passengers evacuated using emergency staircase

Universal Studios Japan told Nikkei that the roller coaster stopped near the top of the tracks, about 40 metres above ground.

Staff were able to evacuate passengers using an emergency staircase and no one sustained any injuries.

“A sensor that detects an abnormality was activated and the system stopped,” the company added.

Engineers said that the ride was safe after an hour and a half of tests, the Daily Mail reports. The roller coaster was then able to resume operations.

The company has said that it is uncertain what led to the emergency stop.

‘The Flying Dinosaur’ has experienced similar incidents in the past.

Back in May 2018, the ride stopped and left over 60 passengers stuck in mid-air for up to two hours.

