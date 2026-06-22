Japan set to raise visa fees for foreigners to S$120 starting on 1 July, first revision since 1978

Japan to raise visa fees for foreign nationals in 48 years

Japan will increase visa fees for foreign nationals fivefold, effective 1 July.

Single-entry visas will rise from 3,000 yen (S$24) to 15,000 yen (S$120), while multiple-entry visas will jump from 6,000 yen (S$48) to 30,000 yen (S$240).

The decision marks the first revision of visa issuance fees since 1978, according to Japan Today.

Change caused by inflation and foreign exchange fluctuations

The Cabinet approved the revision last Friday (19 June).

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi explained that the 1978 fees had not kept pace with inflation and foreign exchange fluctuations.

He added that the change is not expected to immediately affect inbound tourism, Kyodo News reported.

Minister Motegi also noted that the new fees bring Japan closer to the visa levels implemented by the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

For context, non-immigrant visa application fees in the United States range from US$185 (S$239) to US$315 (S$407), while a short-term visa to the United Kingdom, with a maximum stay of six months, costs £135 (S$230).

Also read: Thailand to review visa-free policy after locals complain of ‘non-quality’ tourists



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