Abandoned Japanese spritz with difficulties in walking requires funds for treatment of multiple orthopaedic issues

Japanese spritz needs donations to fund treatment for orthopaedic issues

A male Japanese spritz in Singapore, affectionately named Tofu, is in urgent need of donations to help fund his treatment for the orthopaedic issues he suffers from.

The OP of the donation campaign shared via GIVE.Asia that the spritz has faced immense difficulties in walking due to these issues.

They have thus appealed for donations to help Tofu receive the treatment he needs for a chance at a better life.

Japanese spritz needs donations for treatment of orthopedic issues

When Tofu was found, his rescuers noticed that he had a history of surgeries on both knees, likely due to luxating patellas in his hind legs.

A thorough physical examination revealed that these issues had severely impacted his mobility.

His rescuers consulted with vets and learned that he was suffering from several debilitating medical conditions, which included a potential cardiac disease, requiring further tests such as an echocardiogram.

The vets also informed them that he had severe hyperextension in his joints, particularly his left tarsal bone, resulting in difficulties in walking and bearing weight.

Will need multiple surgeries for issues

Tofu will thus require multiple surgeries to correct the issues in his legs as well as subsequent rehabilitation and care to assist him in rebuilding strength and walking pain-free.

This includes treatment such as proprioceptor exercises, cold laser treatments, and underwater treadmill sessions which will aim at strengthening his muscles, alleviating his pain, and enhancing his mobility.

In addition, Tofu will need holistic support which involves chiropractic visits, nutritional supplements, and possibly braces to enable him to receive the care he needs.

“It may be a long journey but he deserves every chance that we can give him,” the OP shared.

Urgently in need of funds for treatment

Unfortunately, the financial costs of Tofu’s treatment will be heavy, with every 10 rehabilitation sessions priced from S$2000 to S$2500.

“To offer Tofu a year of consistent care, we are seeking support to secure a minimum of five therapy packages,” the OP shared. “Moreover, the expenses of chiropractic consultations and veterinary checkups add to the challenge.”

As such, Tofu’s rescuers are seeking a goal of S$33,000 in donations, having raised S$15,076 of it at the time of writing.

All funds, they added, will be transferred directly to the clinic overlooking Tofu’s progress, RehabVet.

“By contributing to Tofu’s crowdfunding campaign, you’re not only helping him regain his ability to walk but also showing the world the remarkable impact that love and compassion can achieve,” the OP urged. “Let us come together and give Tofu another chance at life.”

Those interested can donate to Tofu’s campaign on GIVE.Asia here.

Also read: 30-year-old S’porean woman with lung condition seeks donations to fund treatment overseas

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Give.asia.